मुंबई: महिला ने खाने की थैली के साथ गलती से भिखारी को दे दिया 10 तोला सोना, पुलिस ने गटर में चूहों के चंगुल से किया बरामद

मुंबई के दिंडोशी इलाके से एक अलग ही मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल यहां एक महिला ने खाने की थैली के साथ भिखारी को 10 तोला सोना भी गलती से दे दिया। हालांकि पुलिस ने तत्काल जांच शुरू की और एक गटर में से चूहों के चंगुल से सोने को बरामद कर लिया।

Published: June 16, 2022 01:12:58 pm

मुंबई के दिंडोशी इलाके से एक अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया है। जहां सोने के गहने से भरी एक थैली जिसमें खाना था महिला ने उसे एक भिखारी को दे दिया। फिर थोड़ी देर बाद महिला को याद आया कि उसनें खाने के साथ गहने वाली थैली भी दे दी है। जिसके बाद वह पुलिस के पास पहुंची। पुलिस ने कड़ी मेहनत कर उस थैली को एक गटर में चूहों के पास से बरामद कर लिया है। साथ ही महिला को उसके गहने सौंप दिए हैं। इस सोने की कीमत पांच लाख रुपये है।
ज्ञात हो कि मुंबई के दिंडोशी पुलिस स्टेशन की हद में रहने वाली सुंदरी प्लानिबेल (44) बेटी की शादी के कर्ज को चुकता करने के लिए बैंक में अपने गहने गिरवी रखने जा रही थी। रास्ते में इसी समय उसे एक भिखारी महिला और उसका बच्चा दिखाई पड़े। उसने अपने पास रखे खाने को उसे दे दिया और बैंक निकल गई। जब महिला बैंक पहुंची तो उसे याद आया कि जिस थैली में उसनें खाने को रखा था उसी में सोने के गहने भी रखे थे। परेशान महिला बैंक से तत्काल उस जगह पर गई जहां उसनें भिखारी को खाने का सामान दिया था। लेकिन यहां पर उसे भिखारी और बच्चा नहीं मिले।
महिला तत्काल दिंडोशी पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंची और पूरा वाकया उसनें पुलिस को बताया। पुलिस ने तत्काल जांच शुरू की और सीसीटीवी की मदद से भिखारी को खोज निकाला। लेकिन थैली उसके पास नहीं थी। पूछने पर उसनें बताया कि खाना सूखा होने के कारण उसनें कचरे के ढेर में थैली के साथ फेंक दिया। पुलिस उस कचरे के ढेर के पास गई लेकिन वहां उसे सोना नहीं मिला। पुलिस ने जब सीसीटीवी देखा तो उसे दिखा कि उस थैली में रखे हुए खाने को चूहे खा रहे हैं और यहां वहां घूम रहे है। फिर पुलिस ने देखा गटर के अंदर से चूहे खाना निकालकर बाहर ला रहे हैं। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उस थैली को एक गटर से बरामद किया। जिसके अंदर सोने के गहने थे।
पुलिस का कहना है कि दिंडोशी के गोकुलधाम कॉलोनी के पास स्थित एक गटर से चूहों के चंगुल से 10 तोला सोना बरामद किया गया है। जिसकी कीमत पांच लाख रुपये है। शिकायतकर्ता को उसके आभूषण लौटा दिए गए हैं। हालांकि पुलिस को इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ी है।
