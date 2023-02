Mumbai News Live Updates: पीएम मोदी के मुंबई दौरे से पहले ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शहरवासियों के लिए जारी की एडवाइजरी

Due to a planned public function at CSMT Platform no.18 & Aljamea-tas-saifiyah, Marol on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2.45pm to 4.15pm & from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4.30pm -6.30pm will be slightly slow.