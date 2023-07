Mumbai News Live Updates: मुंबई के कुछ हिस्सों में भारी बारिश जारी, स्कूल-कॉलेजों में छुट्टी घोषित

Mumbai recieved heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy Rain (mm) during past 24 hrs



Santacruz 145.1

Colaba 223.2 (Extremely heavy rain)

Bandra 106.0

Dahisar 70.5

Ram mandir 161.0

Chembur 86.5

Byculla 119.0

CSMT 153.5

Matunga 78.5

Sion 112.0 pic.twitter.com/tQX8IKPhRQ