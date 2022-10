Mumbai News Live Updates: भंडारा में भेड़िये के हमले में 4 बकरियों की मौत, 4 घायल

The Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is underway at Mumbai's Taj Hotel.



BCCI Secy Jay Shah, President Sourav Ganguly, Vice-Pres Rajiv Shukla, Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny are present at the event. pic.twitter.com/QKYOzdDILk