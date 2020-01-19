Motivational/...और इस तरह उनकी दोस्ती रिश्तेदारी मेें बदल गई

भांजे की शादी दोस्त की भांजी से कराई, दोनों ने मृत बहनों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

Sandip Kumar N Pateel

January, 1908:14 PM

सूरत. दोस्ती से बड़ा कोई रिश्ता नहीं होता, लेकिन दोस्ती जब रिश्तेदारी में बदलती है तो और खास हो जाती है। सूरत में ऐसा ही एक मामला समाज को नई राह दिखाने वाला है। बरसों पहले अलग-अलग दुर्घटनाओं में माता-पिता को खो चुके बच्चों को उनके मामाओं ने पाला-पोसा, उन्हें इंजीनियर बनाया और फिर उनका आपस में विवाह करा दिया। मामाओं ने इस तरह अपनी मृत बहनों को श्रद्धांजलि देकर फर्ज निभाया तो आपसी दोस्ती को रिश्तेदारी में बदल दिया।


कहानी रेलवे पुलिस में तैनात कैलाश पाटिल और प्रमोद पाटिल की है। मूलत: महाराष्ट्र के निवासी कैलाश और प्रमोद की रेखाएं जैसे भगवान ने एक जैसी खींची हैं। उनके जीवन में काफी कुछ एक जैसा हुआ। कैलाश ने बहन-बहनोई की मौत के बाद उनकी पांच साल की पुत्री हेतवी को पुत्री की तरह पाला। प्रमोद पाटिल के साथ भी कुछ इसी तरह का हादसा हुआ। उनका भांजा जिज्ञेश जब छोटा था, उसके माता-पिता चल बसे। उन्होंने जिज्ञेश को बेटे की तरह पाला। दोनों ने बच्चों को इंजीनियर बनाया। दोनों की शादी की उम्र हुई तो कैलाश और प्रमोद के मन में विचार आया कि क्यों न दोस्ती को रिश्तेदारी में बदला जाए। उन्होंने हेतवी और जिज्ञेश का विवाह करवा दिया। 18 जनवरी को डिंडोली के पार्टी प्लॉट में धूमधाम से हेतवी और जिज्ञेश का विवाह हुआ। इस अवसर पर 2000 से अधिक मेहमान, समाज अग्रणी मौजूद थे। जब हेतवी और जिज्ञेश सात फेरे ले रहे थे, मेहमानों की आंखों से खुशी के आंसू छलक रहे थे। कैलाश और प्रमोद ने समाज के समक्ष जो उदाहरण पेश किया, उसकी हर किसी ने प्रशंसा की।

Sandip Kumar N Pateel Reporting
