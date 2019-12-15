High voltage dram / शराब के नशे में धुत युवक 70 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया

सिंगणपोर क्षेत्र की घटना, दमकलकर्मियों ने रेस्क्यू कर सुरक्षित उतारा

Sandip Kumar N Pateel

December, 1508:10 PM

सूरत. शराब के नशे में धुत एक युवक 70 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढऩे के कारण हाइ वॉल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिला। घटना सिंगणपोर क्षेत्र में रविवार सुबह हुई। दमकलकर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफार्म की मदद से युवक को सुरक्षित उतारा।


दमकल विभाग के मुताबिक सिंगणपोर चार रास्ता के पास स्थित झोपड़पट्टी में रहने वाला श्रमिक दिनेश काना (35) रविवार सुबह शराब पीने के बाद पास के 70 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया। उसे ऊपर चढ़ा देख भारी भीड़ इकठ्ठा हो गई। लोग उसे नीचे उतरने के लिए कहने लगे, लेकिन उसने किसी की बात नहीं मानी और ड्रामा करता रहा। सूचना मिलने पर दमकलकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। वह ऊपर से छलांग न लगा दे, इसलिए दमकलकर्मियों ने नीचे नेट बिछा दी, जिससे वह कूदे तो घायल न हो। वहीं, हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफॉर्म की मदद से दमकल जवान उस तक पहुंचे और उसे सुरक्षित नीचे उतार लिया गया। दमकल अधिकारी ने बताया कि युवक नशे में धुत था।

Sandip Kumar N Pateel
