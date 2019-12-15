High voltage dram / शराब के नशे में धुत युवक 70 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया

सूरत. शराब के नशे में धुत एक युवक 70 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढऩे के कारण हाइ वॉल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिला। घटना सिंगणपोर क्षेत्र में रविवार सुबह हुई। दमकलकर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफार्म की मदद से युवक को सुरक्षित उतारा।
दमकल विभाग के मुताबिक सिंगणपोर चार रास्ता के पास स्थित झोपड़पट्टी में रहने वाला श्रमिक दिनेश काना (35) रविवार सुबह शराब पीने के बाद पास के 70 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया। उसे ऊपर चढ़ा देख भारी भीड़ इकठ्ठा हो गई। लोग उसे नीचे उतरने के लिए कहने लगे, लेकिन उसने किसी की बात नहीं मानी और ड्रामा करता रहा। सूचना मिलने पर दमकलकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। वह ऊपर से छलांग न लगा दे, इसलिए दमकलकर्मियों ने नीचे नेट बिछा दी, जिससे वह कूदे तो घायल न हो। वहीं, हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफॉर्म की मदद से दमकल जवान उस तक पहुंचे और उसे सुरक्षित नीचे उतार लिया गया। दमकल अधिकारी ने बताया कि युवक नशे में धुत था।
2g 3g and 4g mobile tower4g mobile tower77 thousand fraud in the name of the mobile towerasia-pacific bureau meet of drama schoolsConfessions of a Teenage Drama QueenDance DramaShow More
2g 3g and 4g mobile tower4g mobile tower77 thousand fraud in the name of the mobile towerasia-pacific bureau meet of drama schoolsConfessions of a Teenage Drama QueenDance Dramadramadrama courseeffects of mobile towerFilmi dramaguide line for mobile towergujarat newsgujarat news CMGujarat news in hindiHigh voltage dramahigh voltage drama in bjp state officeHigh voltage drama in commissioner officehigh voltage drama in jaunpurhigh voltage drama in Moradabad policelinehigh voltage drama in police stationhigh voltage drama in sarpathan police stationHigh voltage drama in weddingHigh voltage drama pauseJapanese mobile operatorlatest gujarat newslatest gujarat news in hindimen climbs mobile towermilitants target mobile towermobilemobile airwaves frequenciesmobile appsMobile manufacturersmobile service restonedmobile service restoredmobile subscriber verification projectmobile towermobile tower radiationMobile tower system dumpingNational School of Dramanew mobile connectionpatrika suratpolitical drama in UPsurat newssurat news hindisurat news in hindisurat news in hindi ahmedabad samacharsurat patrikasurat patrika news
खबरें और लेख पढ़ने का आपका अनुभव बेहतर हो और आप तक आपकी पसंद का कंटेंट पहुंचे , यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम अपनी वेबसाइट में कूकीज (Cookies) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति (Privacy Policy ) और कूकीज नीति (Cookies Policy ) से सहमत होते हैं।