कोटा की इस क्लासेज को छात्र को लौटानी होगी 50 फीसदी फीस

Sandip Kumar N Pateel

December, 0510:23 PM

File Image

सूरत. ट्रांसपोर्टेशन की सुविधा देने से मुकरने वाली विजन आइआइटी कोटा ट्यूशन क्लासेज के संचालकों को ग्राहक कोर्ट से झटका लगा है। कोर्ट ने सेवा में क्षति मानते हुए छात्र की 50 फीसदी फीस लौटाने का आदेश दिया है।


गोडादरा में प्रियंका मेट्रो सिटी निवासी अशोक ओमप्रकाश लाहोटी ने पुत्र शुभम का दाखिला कोटा की विजन आइआइटी ट्यूशन क्लासेज की सूरत ब्रांच में करवाया था। दाखिले के वक्त क्लासेज प्रबंधन ने ट्रांसपोर्टेशन की सुविधा मुहैया करवाने का वादा किया था, लेकिन बाद में वह सुविधा देने से मुकर गए। अशोक ने अधिवक्ता मोना कपूर के जरिए क्लासेज संचालकों के खिलाफ ग्राहक कोर्ट में शिकायत की। अंतिम सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने अधिवक्ता की दलीलों और सबूतों को ध्यान में रख सेवा में क्षति मानते हुए क्लासेज संचालकों को छात्र की 50 फीसदी फीस लौटाने का आदेश दिया।

Sandip Kumar N Pateel
