खुद के वजन से आधे वजन के बस्ते लेकर स्कूल जा रहे नौनिहाल

बस्ते के बोझ तले दबता बचपन, स्कूल नहीं मान रहे शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्देश, विभाग भी मौन

Newbies going to school carrying bags of half their own weight,Newbies going to school carrying bags of half their own weight,Newbies going to school carrying bags of half their own weight,Newbies going to school carrying bags of half their own weight,Newbies going to school carrying bags of half their own weight,Newbies going to school carrying bags of half their own weight,Newbies going to school carrying bags of half their own weight