scriptActor Vishal Condemned Politician AV Raju Supports Trisha Krishnan | तृषा कृष्णन पर की गई थी अभद्र टिप्पणी, भड़का ये साउथ इंडियन स्टार, कहा-’मूर्ख नरक में..’ | Patrika News
Home / Entertainment / Tollywood

तृषा कृष्णन पर की गई थी अभद्र टिप्पणी, भड़का ये साउथ इंडियन स्टार, कहा-’मूर्ख नरक में..’

locationमुंबईPublished: Feb 21, 2024 01:23:47 pm

Submitted by:

Jaiprakash Gupta

एक्ट्रेस तृषा कृष्णन (Trisha Krishnan) पर एक राजनेता ने अभद्र टिप्पणी की। अब एक साउथ इंडियन एक्टर उनके सपोर्ट में उतर आया।

Trisha krishnan
तृषा कृष्णन कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी
साउथ इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में इन दिनों राजनीति घुस गई है। दरअसल, एक राजनेता ने एक्ट्रेस तृषा कृष्णन (Trisha Krishnan) को लेकर अभद्र टिप्पणी की। उस पर तृषा ने भी उन्हें मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया, अब एक और साउथ इंडियन एक्टर उनके सपोर्ट में उतर आया।
ये पूरा मामला तब शुरू हुआ जब AIADMK के पूर्व नेता ए.वी. राजू ने एक्ट्रेस तृषा को लेकर भद्दे कमेंट किए। ये देखते ही देखते ट्विटर यानी एक्स पर वायरल होने लगा।इसके बा तृषा ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर नेता की क्लास लगा दी और एक्शन लेने की बात कही।

तृषा कृष्णन ने दिया जवाब

तृषा ने लिखा- ‘बार-बार निचले स्तर के लोगों को देखना घृणित करने वाला है, ऐसे गिरे हुए लोग जो पब्लिसिटी के लिए बहुत नीचे तक गिर सकते हैं। निश्चिंत रहें जवाब मिलेगा, उनके खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन लिया जाएगा’।
यह भी पढ़ें

Samantha Ruth Prabhu को फिर याद आए नागा चैतन्य, बोलीं- जब तलाक हुआ था तब मेरी हालत…

इस साउथ इंडिनय स्टार ने किया सपोर्ट


सोशल मीडिया पर तृषा को सपोर्ट मिला। अब एक साउथ इंडियन स्टार ने भी उनका साथ दिया है। ये कोई और नहीं सुपरस्टार विशाल (Vishal) हैं जिन्होंने एक्स पर अपना एक लंबे-चौड़े पोस्ट से तृषा के साथ खड़े होने की बात कही।
विशाल ने बहुत कुछ कहा है। मोटा-मोटी उन्होंने नाम लिए बिना ऐसे राजनेताओं को सबक सिखाने की बात कही। साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा कि उम्मीद है तुम नरक में जलोगे। यहां देखिए उन्होंने क्या किया ट्वीट किया है;
किसी के भी साथ इस तरह का व्यवहार अनुचित ही नहीं निंदनीय है। आप भी इस विषय पर अपनी राय हमसे कमेंट बॉक्स में साझा कर सकते हैं।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो