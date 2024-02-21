तृषा कृष्णन पर की गई थी अभद्र टिप्पणी, भड़का ये साउथ इंडियन स्टार, कहा-’मूर्ख नरक में..’

तृषा कृष्णन ने दिया जवाबतृषा ने लिखा- ‘बार-बार निचले स्तर के लोगों को देखना घृणित करने वाला है, ऐसे गिरे हुए लोग जो पब्लिसिटी के लिए बहुत नीचे तक गिर सकते हैं। निश्चिंत रहें जवाब मिलेगा, उनके खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन लिया जाएगा’।
It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain https://t.co/dcxBo5K7vL assured,necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.— Trish (@trishtrashers) February 20, 2024
इस साउथ इंडिनय स्टार ने किया सपोर्ट
सोशल मीडिया पर तृषा को सपोर्ट मिला। अब एक साउथ इंडियन स्टार ने भी उनका साथ दिया है। ये कोई और नहीं सुपरस्टार विशाल (Vishal) हैं जिन्होंने एक्स पर अपना एक लंबे-चौड़े पोस्ट से तृषा के साथ खड़े होने की बात कही।
विशाल ने बहुत कुछ कहा है। मोटा-मोटी उन्होंने नाम लिए बिना ऐसे राजनेताओं को सबक सिखाने की बात कही। साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा कि उम्मीद है तुम नरक में जलोगे। यहां देखिए उन्होंने क्या किया ट्वीट किया है;
किसी के भी साथ इस तरह का व्यवहार अनुचित ही नहीं निंदनीय है। आप भी इस विषय पर अपनी राय हमसे कमेंट बॉक्स में साझा कर सकते हैं।
I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names…— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 20, 2024