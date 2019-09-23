इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को करनी है शादी, पति में चाहिए ये गुण, इच्छुक लड़के आॅनलाइन करें आवेदन

उनके होने वाले पति में इस तरह के गुण होने चाहिए,' दूल्हा जो प्याज नहीं खाता हो। जाति, रंग, धर्म, जूते की साईज, वीजा, स्वीमिंग की एबिलिटी, बाईसेप साइज, इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स, कुंडली की कोई पाबंदी नहीं....
मुंबई। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा ( Adah Sharma ) को शादी करनी है। उन्होंने होने वाले पति के लिए योग्यताएं भी बताई हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट दूल्हे के गुणों को देखकर अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि उन्हें कैसा पति चाहिए। तमिल और बॉलीवुड मूवीज में नजर आने वाली अदा अपने सेंस आॅफ हृूमर के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं।
WANTED : Groom who does'nt eat onions.Caste, colour, religion, shoe size, visa, swimming abilities, bicep size, instagram followers, horoscope no bar He should be willing to cook 3 times a day with a smiling face and shave regularly. He can wear jeans inside the house but outside he must wear only traditional indian clothes. He will be provided with 5 litres of water to drink per day but alcohol and animal consumption is prohibited inside and outside household premises.He should show respect towards all language indian movies and enjoy watching them. . . . . only mails and snails can apply. Application valid till august 2014.
ऐसा चाहिए दूल्हा
अदा के पोस्ट के अनुसार उनके होने वाले पति में इस तरह के गुण होने चाहिए,' दूल्हा जो प्याज नहीं खाता हो। जाति, रंग, धर्म, जूते की साईज, वीजा, स्वीमिंग की एबिलिटी, बाईसेप साइज, इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स, कुंडली की कोई पाबंदी नहीं। वह चेहरे पर मुस्कान लिए रोजाना दिन में 3 बार खाना बनाने का इच्छुक हो और रोज दाढ़ी बनाता हो। उसे केवल पारम्परिक भारतीय कपड़े ही पहनने होंगे। उसे प्रतिदिन 5 लीटर पानी पीने को दिया जाएगा लेकिन अल्कोहल और मांसाहार घर में और बाहर प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। उसे हर भारतीय भाषा की मूवीज को सम्मान देना होगा और मूवी देख कर एंजॉय करना होगा। है कोई ऐसा?'
Prabhu Deva and meee 💃🤸♀️🕺 Gone are the days where hero's would stalk heroines ! (Ok no, those days still exist 🙄 but come have the days where heroines can also stalk hero's) Full scene video on @adah_ki_radha . This is how you entice a boy and say I love you to him . I'm soooo lucky I can be an actor in the movies and do all this stuff that I probably won't be able to do in real life I get a lot of messages giving me sooo much love in CC2... I found this Hindi dubbed version so I thought I'd share with my insta family ! Fullllyennjoyy! 🤗 . . . P.s. I do not encourage stalking in real life . It is creepy ,wrong, scary and not desirable .
आपको बता दें कि अदा शर्मा की कुछ तमिल और हिन्दी फिल्में आने वाली हैं। इनमें 'कमांडो 3' ( commando 3 ), बॉयपास रोड और 'मैन टू मैन' जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं। अदा ने प्रभु देवा की 'चार्ली चैपलिन' में लीड रोल अदा किया है। वहीं, 'इधू नम्मा अल्लू' में उनका आइटम सॉन्ग काफी पॉपुलर हुआ है।