इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को करनी है शादी, पति में चाहिए ये गुण, इच्छुक लड़के आॅनलाइन करें आवेदन
Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 23 Sep 2019, 07:26:12 PM (IST)
इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को करनी है शादी, पति में चाहिए ये गुण, इच्छुक लड़के आॅनलाइन करें आवेदन
इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को करनी है शादी, पति में चाहिए ये गुण, इच्छुक लड़के आॅनलाइन करें आवेदन

उनके होने वाले पति में इस तरह के गुण होने चाहिए,' दूल्हा जो प्याज नहीं खाता हो। जाति, रंग, धर्म, जूते की साईज, वीजा, स्वीमिंग की एबिलिटी, बाईसेप साइज, इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स, कुंडली की कोई पाबंदी नहीं....

मुंबई। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा ( Adah Sharma ) को शादी करनी है। उन्होंने होने वाले पति के लिए योग्यताएं भी बताई हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट दूल्हे के गुणों को देखकर अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि उन्हें कैसा पति चाहिए। तमिल और बॉलीवुड मूवीज में नजर आने वाली अदा अपने सेंस आॅफ हृूमर के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं।

इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को करनी है शादी, पति में चाहिए ये गुण, इच्छुक लड़के आॅनलाइन करें आवेदन

ऐसा चाहिए दूल्हा
अदा के पोस्ट के अनुसार उनके होने वाले पति में इस तरह के गुण होने चाहिए,' दूल्हा जो प्याज नहीं खाता हो। जाति, रंग, धर्म, जूते की साईज, वीजा, स्वीमिंग की एबिलिटी, बाईसेप साइज, इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स, कुंडली की कोई पाबंदी नहीं। वह चेहरे पर मुस्कान लिए रोजाना दिन में 3 बार खाना बनाने का इच्छुक हो और रोज दाढ़ी बनाता हो। उसे केवल पारम्परिक भारतीय कपड़े ही पहनने होंगे। उसे प्रतिदिन 5 लीटर पानी पीने को दिया जाएगा लेकिन अल्कोहल और मांसाहार घर में और बाहर प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। उसे हर भारतीय भाषा की मूवीज को सम्मान देना होगा और मूवी देख कर एंजॉय करना होगा। है कोई ऐसा?'

इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को करनी है शादी, पति में चाहिए ये गुण, इच्छुक लड़के आॅनलाइन करें आवेदन

आपको बता दें कि अदा शर्मा की कुछ तमिल और हिन्दी फिल्में आने वाली हैं। इनमें 'कमांडो 3' ( commando 3 ), बॉयपास रोड और 'मैन टू मैन' जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं। अदा ने प्रभु देवा की 'चार्ली चैपलिन' में लीड रोल अदा किया है। वहीं, 'इधू नम्मा अल्लू' में उनका आइटम सॉन्ग काफी पॉपुलर हुआ है।

related story

ऐसी हालत में दीवार पर लटकी दिखीं ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, वीडियो रोंगटे खड़े कर देगा
ऐसी हालत में दीवार पर लटकी दिखीं ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, वीडियो रोंगटे खड़े कर देगा
बालों के कलर की मैंचिंग ड्रेस में दिखीं अदा शर्मा, तस्वीरें देख फैंस हुए दीवाने

+4

बालों के कलर की मैंचिंग ड्रेस में दिखीं अदा शर्मा, तस्वीरें देख फैंस हुए दीवाने
अदा शर्मा का हैरतअंगेज विडियो वायरल, देखकर लोगों को भी नहीं हो रहा यकीन
अदा शर्मा का हैरतअंगेज विडियो वायरल, देखकर लोगों को भी नहीं हो रहा यकीन
इस वेब सीरीज में नजर आएंगी अदा शर्मा, करेंगी दिवानेपन की हद तक मस्ती
इस वेब सीरीज में नजर आएंगी अदा शर्मा, करेंगी दिवानेपन की हद तक मस्ती
actress adah sharma Adah Sharma Adah Sharma life adah sharma movies bride and groom commando 3
Show More