इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को करनी है शादी, पति में चाहिए ये गुण, इच्छुक लड़के आॅनलाइन करें आवेदन

WANTED : Groom who does'nt eat onions.Caste, colour, religion, shoe size, visa, swimming abilities, bicep size, instagram followers, horoscope no bar He should be willing to cook 3 times a day with a smiling face and shave regularly. He can wear jeans inside the house but outside he must wear only traditional indian clothes. He will be provided with 5 litres of water to drink per day but alcohol and animal consumption is prohibited inside and outside household premises.He should show respect towards all language indian movies and enjoy watching them. . . . . only mails and snails can apply. Application valid till august 2014.