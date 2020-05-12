बाहुबली के ‘भल्लालदेव’ उर्फ Rana Daggubati ने Meehika Bajaj से की सगाई, सेलेब्स और फैंस ने दी बधाई

View this post on Instagram

The Art of Just Being We constantly live our lives in anxiety; worrying about the future, or reminiscing about the past. In this, we forget to enjoy the moment, the present. If we just stand still long enough to let all the regrets and fears fade away, we'd realise how unnecessary it all was. The choices we made in the past is what has brought us to the point we are at right now,. Then, is it really necessary to regret any of those choices? The future is something we have no control over, what use is the anxiety and fear in that case? Learn from the past - it is your greatest teacher ! Work towards your future - it will be your greatest joy ! Live in the present - it is your greatest wealth! In this very moment, we are exactly where we need to be. It isn't a moment too early, or a moment to late; it's just about right. Breathe. Take in the moment. Soak in your surroundings. This will be gone before you know it. Live it to the fullest! Trust that the universe is looking out for you. All you need is a good heart and pure intentions. Everything will be just fine. Just be!