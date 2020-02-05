प्रभास के बाद काजल अग्रवाल ने किया ये कारनाम, विदेश में यह सम्मान पाने वाली साउथ की पहली एक्ट्रेस

View this post on Instagram

Success is usually measured through tangible consumerism. A new house, a swanky car, first class travels to exotic destinations. I’ve somehow never felt the thrill in any of this. People often questioned what success meant. Point is, I never felt I was successful. I’ve found my joy in moments. Moments of growth, moments where I’ve enjoyed my work to the level of being lost in it. I’ve felt so consumed that it’s meditational in quality. Finding your own person, equilibrium, regardless of expectations and pressure is true success! Staying loyal to your tribe and being treated with equality is being successful! The joy of discovering new experiences even though you’ve been exposed to the diverse plethora this world has to offer - success! Your innocence, your eagerness, your passion topped with a whole lot of curiosity to learn, defines success in my mind. I’m blessed to have found all of this in this lifetime and hope to reach the zenith of realising that I know nothing at all !