Nagarjuna ने इस कारण से तोड़ा था तब्बू से रिश्ता, सालों अफेयर की खबरों के बाद भी नहीं हुई शादी!

Well.... this picture sort of defines our relationship in many ways. As I try to to run he always anchors me. Walking me through life. It’s the mind that matters most, and his mind is something that i truly admire. Beyond the fitness, beyond the everlasting youth he has in him and beyond all of that fame, it’s the mind ! Calm and composed. You truly are an incredible human being. Happy birthday my dearest father ! Love Akhil