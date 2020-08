पत्नी Dipika Kakar की इस हरकत पर शोएब इब्राहिम पिघल गए, तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल

View this post on Instagram

I just want to make you happy. Because you are the reason for my happiness❤️ Happy birthday @ms.dipika 🤗❤️ I know main kuch bhi kar lu tumhare liye wo kam hi hoga, bas ek chhoti si koshish ki tumhare is birthday ko special banane ke liye. I hope main ummeed pe khara utra!!!Allah humesha khush rakhe 🤲