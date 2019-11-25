Swiggy डिलीवरी ब्वॉय की इस हरकत पर भड़क उठीं ये सिंगर, कहा- औरतों की छाती घूरते हैं..

View this post on Instagram

This is important. One of the things that safe / unsafe touch workshops organized by Red Elephant deal with is naming body parts for what they are. Body parts aren’t cuss words. They shouldn’t be associated with shame. If a child is taught to say hand, why not penis / vagina? It is one of the first steps that a child can understand that there is NOTHING shameful about body parts. Thereby, God forbid, a child gets molested, they will be safe to come and tell caregivers exactly what happened. If our children aren’t communicating properly, it is our fault. This is what gets carried well into adulthood. With grown adult men and women being unable to describe, without a sense of shame, and just report things as they are, to doctors or police. Imagine a day when all adults will be able to describe to doctors and the police just as clinically as they could describe, say, an accident or any other crime.