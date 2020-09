मशहूर एक्टर गौरव चोपड़ा ने पहली बार शेयर की सोशल मीडिया पर बेटे की तस्वीर, पोस्ट में बताया बच्चे का नाम

View this post on Instagram

"Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ..." : I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who's come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It's overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing,bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile .. Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..🙏 #baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily