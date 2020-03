लॉकडाउन पर भारती सिंह ने चीनी भाषा में समझाया, कहा- हिंदी, इंग्लिश तो आप लोगों को समझ आती नहीं

View this post on Instagram

Some Angel's DON'T have wings. @amtmindia & @royalcanin.india have once again come to the rescue of strays & abandoned pets during #COVID19 Calamity. Total of 8 trips planned today to be done starting from madh jetty. We thank volunteers, staff, police and many supporters without whom this kind act was impossible. Special thanks to smt @maneka gandhi for supporting us & allowing us to help speechless souls in need. To donate www.amtmindia.org/donate/ Or G pay : 9819380310