Big Boss 13 विनर Sidharth Shukla की बचपन की तस्वीर हुई वायरल, लग रहे हैं बेहद क्यूट

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus In India) के कारण लोग घर पर रहकर अपनी सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं। 2 महीने से ज्यादा का वक्त हो गया है देश में लॉकडाउन लगे हुए। हालांकि अब सरकार ने Unlock 1.0 की घोषणा की है। इसके तहत कई तरह की रियायतें दी गई हैं। लेकिन अभी भी आप बेवजह घर से बाहर नहीं निकल सकते हैं।
वहीं फिल्म और टीवी इंडस्ट्री (Corona Impact On Film And TV Industry) भी अभी बंद ही है। ऐसे में एक्टर्स घर पर ही वक्त बिता रहे हैं और अपने पुराने दिनों को याद कर रहे हैं। अब हाल ही में टीवी एक्टर और 'बिग बॉस 13' (Big Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla) के विनर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के बचपन की एक बेहद ही प्यारी तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है।
Happy Children's day to all the adults and all the kids who are in a hurry to grow up and all others who are in touch with the child in them. Keep the child within you alive!!!
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की ये बचपन की तस्वीर पिछले साल बाल दिवस के मौके पर सामने आई थी। सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला टीवी के हैंडसम एक्टर माने जाते हैं। वहीं उनकी बचपन की तस्वीर (Sidharth Shukla Childhood Picture) देखकर यह कहा जा सकता है कि वह बचपन से ही काफी स्मार्ट लगते हैं। उनकी इस तस्वीर को लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं, यही वजह है कि एक बार फिर ये सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी वायरल हो रही है।
बात करें सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के करियर की तो उन्हें कई टीवी शोज़ में काम किया है। उन्हें असली पहचान सीरियल 'बालिका वधू' (Baalika Vadhu) से मिली। इसके बाद वह रश्मि देसाई (Rashmi Desai) के साथ सीरियल 'दिल से दिल तक' (Dil Se Dil Tak) में नजर आए थे। सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने कई रियलिटी शोज़ में भी काम किया है। उन्होंने 'बिग बॉस 13' में हिस्सा लिया था, जहां उन्हें काफी पॉपुलैरिटी मिली थी। इसमें उनकी और कंटेस्टेंट शहनाज गिल (Shehnaaz Gill) की जोड़ी को काफी पसंद किया गया था। फैंस के बीच दोनों का इतना क्रेज था कि फैंस ने दोनों का Sidnaaz नाम रखा था। सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने 'बिग बॉस 13' की ट्रॉफी भी अपने नाम की थी। सिद्धार्थ के पास करने को कई प्रोजेक्ट थे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण सारा ठप पड़ा हुआ है।
Repost @officialhumansofbombay . . "People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes. When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her. Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today,she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months,the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!” #HappyWomensDay