Bigg Boss 13: बिग बॉस के घर से निकलने के बाद हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हुईं देवोलीना, हुई ये गंभीर बीमारी

View this post on Instagram

Like a rose...💁🥀 . . Styling: @_kanupriya_garg @styledose1 @styleitupbyaashna Outfit : @garvilibyapoorvabhatnagar jewellery : @houseof_baalee To watch our stylish diva Kindly watch BigBoss episodes only on @colorstv everyday and any time on @voot Keep Your support and blessings. #Devoleena #SquadDevo #DevoSquad #teamdevo #BB13 #Bigboss13 #beingsalmankhan #endemolshine #voot #viacom #ColorsTV