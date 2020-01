माहिरा शर्मा का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं पारस छाबड़ा! एक्ट्रेस की मां ने बताई सच्चाई

View this post on Instagram

The housemates are trying to pair up @officialmahirasharma & @parasvchhabrra! Comment with a ❤ if you like their jodi! Watch #BB13 tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan