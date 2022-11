Bigg Boss 16 : घर से बेघर होने के बाद वापस एंट्री लेंगी अर्चना गौतम! ऐसे कराई जाएगी वापसी

#ArchanaGautam I love you! You rocket it tonight. The whole was taken over by u. Girl, this is what we wanted to see.The way you took stand for #GoriNagori & call out director #SajidKhan only you can do this. All other r chmachas and darpok. Super proud of you

BRING BACK ARCHANA pic.twitter.com/QNRF8oiojd