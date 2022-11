गौतम की EX वाइफ ऋचा ने सौंदर्या और गौतम के रिश्ते को बताया फेक! कहा-'अट्रैक्शन है, प्यार नहीं'

Some of sumbul fans talking shit about #SoundaryaSharma and gautam because they didn’t celebrate sumbul’s birthday, no babies your anjali Invited The Whole House For Her Bday Except #priyankit and #soutam and her they are sitting and watching them celebrating #bb16 #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/gvapTL6PyR

stay strong gautam , we all can feel you in which phase you are going through 🥺, it's all because of bb unbaisedness and karan chachi , we know that your realtion with soundarya is real !🫶♥️#GautamSinghVig #GautamVig #biggboss16 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/ZxqU72ilSS— 𝐸𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑎 🌸 (@Iamerica1111) November 11, 2022