कोरोना वायरस की जंग में टीवी एक्टर करण वाही ने दान कर दी अपनी पूरी सेविंग्स

View this post on Instagram

You may have stopped riding to #StayHome #StaySafe, but you continue to move ahead. As you #HangUpYourKeys, I am sure you are using this time to help those around you. Share this to spread the word and let us know what's your story? @zainimam_official _official @rithvik_d @sehban_azim what's yours? #HangUpYourKeys #CastrolActiv #ProtectWhatYouLove @ZeeNews @zeebusinessofficial @castrolcricket