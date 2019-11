बिग बॉस में देवोलीना के सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को 'साइको' कहने पर मां ने मांगी माफी,कहा बहुत गलत है ये

View this post on Instagram

Never try to play games with me because I know how to do it better. Outfit : @__madeforher__ Jewellery : @bellofox PC : @voot @colorstv Watch episodes on @colorstv everyday and anytime on @voot. Keep showering your love and support. #Devoleena #Welcomeback #squadDevo #DevoSquad #teamdevo #BB13 #Bigbosss13 #beingsalmankhan #endemolshine #voot #viacom #colorsTV