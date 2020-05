Dipika Kakar ने शुरू की Eid की तैयारियां, बर्तन धोते दिखे पति Shoaib Ibrahim

View this post on Instagram

In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai....❤️❤️ . . @saba_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it 🤗 this pic is incomplete without her ❤️ #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything