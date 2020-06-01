एनसीसी कैडेट रह चुकी है यह एक्ट्रेस, ली थी स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग, फोटो पोस्ट कर बताया किए कैसे-कैसे काम

View this post on Instagram

Flaunting uneven suntan and showing off muscles...those were the norms of beauty and achievements for us #NCCcadets then! 🧑‍🎨 Waxing and shining shoes till your face reflected in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp marchpast and cautions (#WordsOfCommand) so loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in. Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and #DrillPractice in scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds & rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like rotis and weak evening teas and still relishing it all because we knew that survival was more important. Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this- you are ready to face the world head-on! This phase wasn't about me, it was about us as a platoon, wing or contingent. Cheers to the memories we made #MPContingent, #CarmelNCCunit, #NCCJuniorWing #NCCSeniorWing, #AnnualTrainingCamp, #CombinedAnnualTrainingCamp #PreRDC #RepublicDayCamp