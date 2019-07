ढाई साल के बाद एकता कपूर के हाथ लगी ये एक्ट्रेस, 300 ऑडिशन्स के बाद खत्म हुई तलाश

View this post on Instagram

Chehra ik pal yakeen chehra ik pal gumaan....meet kusum of #ithappenedincalcutta Love like no other ! Life changed for her when she met Ronbir In d cholera ridden Calcutta n again during the war..... directed by @kenghosh19 credit: @altbalaji... Our quest for that perfect face over 2.5 years led us through 300+ auditions across India... Introducing our new talent Naghma Rizwan as Kusum! She will be starring with Karan Kundrra in our upcoming web series #ItHappenedInCalcutta. Filming soon. Stay tuned for updates. . . #ALTBalajiOriginal @ektaravikapoor @kkundrra @naghma.rizwan @balajitelefilmslimited @chloejferns Video courtesy: @awkwardbong