एकता ने शेयर किया ऐसा किसिंग सीन, 3 मिनट का सीन 3 दिन में हुआ शूट, देखकर आपके रोंगेटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

Took us 3 days to shoot this 3 minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here) #kasamse #shouldwe @shivangisinghchauhan @prachidesai @iamramkapoor @balajitelefilms @chloeferns @tanusridasgupta