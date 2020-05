Bade Achhe Lagte Hain को 9 साल पूरे, एकता को आई राम कपूर और साक्षी तंवर की याद.. शेयर किया वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

a real life moment became a promo:)!post colors launched balika badhu n our [email protected] star... zee gave us #pavitrarishta that started d wheels again ! But the coveted 1030 Slot was no longer prime time ! When Sony took d show it was a non dramatic urban show ! D love [email protected] slot n d fact that non prime time wud b no pressure had us [email protected] opportunity! It went on to win love became the top Trp shown d 1030 slot was ours again Thanku NP sir Ajay balvankar sneha Nachi FROM @sonytvofficial ! N Thanku @iamramkapoor #sakshi @sonalijaffar @sufibaby @mitzmm @tanusridgupta @doris @pb1 @balajitelefilmslimited and all cast crew