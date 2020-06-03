रेनकोट पहनकर बारिश का मजा लेने निकली Hina Khan, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

नई दिल्ली | टीवी की पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस हिना खान (Hina Khan) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी वो काफी वीडियोज और फोटोज (Hina Khan Videos) डालती रहती हैं। फैंस की उनके हर पोस्ट पर नजर रहती है और उसे खूब लाइमलाइट भी मिलती है। हाल ही में हिना ने अपना एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो बारिश में भीगती हुई नजर (Hina Khan Rain Video) आईं। वीडियो में हिना ने रेनकोट (Hina Khan in Raincoat) भी पहना हुआ है और वो अपने स्कूल की यादों (Hina Khan School Days) को शेयर कर रही हैं। हिना भले ही बारिश का मजा ले रही हैं लेकिन उन्होंने फैंस को बाहर ना निकलने की हिदायत दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अपनी सोसाइटी में सेफ हूं आप भी पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित रहें।
Too bad we can’t enjoy the first rains of the season like we usually would... all we gotta focus on is stayin safe RN Mumbai!! Hina Khan steps out for a workout in her apartment complex ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #hinakhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
हिना खान का ये वीडियो वूम्पला ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर शेयर किया है। हिना वीडियो में जिम वियर पहने हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं। मुंबई में बारिश का मौसम लगभग आ चुका है इसीलिए हिना इसका लुत्फ लेने बाहर निकल पड़ी। हिना ने वीडियो में बताया कि उन्होंने बेहद लंबे समय बाद रेनकोट पहना है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूल के बाद वो अब रेनकोट पहन रही है लेकिन उन्हें इसमें मजा आ रहा है। हिना का ये नया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल (Hina Khan Viral Video) हो रहा है। इसके अलावा हिना अपने फिटनेस वीडियोज (Hina Khan Fitness Video) से फैंस को इंस्पायर भी करती रहती हैं।
#EvilRace #NoMoreHumans The conscious being, the creature created in gods own image, the species that boasts as the sole master of the planet. Yet so petty, so ungodly, so disgraceful, so unconscionable and so inhuman. Wars, Pandemics, Deaths, Racism, Rapes, Diseases, Calamities and many more .. all by our hands! We are Murderers.. We seem to be immune to learning from our mistakes. We seem to be so unchangeable . But Change is inevitable! Humanity has lost all hopes of proving itself as a saviour species. So far we’ve only been destroying, devastating and killing. The killings are not new, numerous species extinct every day, millions of animals killed for food, skin, bones, teeth and what not! It has been a surviving race which is now more like a evil race. Migrants and the poor left behind and forgotten. Kids dying, families displaced, health professionals and care givers mistreated. Are we not doomed, I say? Are we not Evil, I say? Are we not the only cause, I say? Maybe we deserve it! Maybe it’s natures way of showing us AGAIN, wake up! Wake Up!! Or simply stop Existing! You’d think there’s a choice .. but no.. Karma is not about choice ! It’s about actions! And we have some dreadful reaping to do... We have asked for it, time and again.. #EvilRace
वहीं कुछ दिनों पहले हिना ने अपनी बिकिनी फोटोज भी शेयर की थीं। वहीं हाल ही में केरल में मारी गई हथिनी की मौत (Hina Khan on Elephant Death in Kerala) पर भी उन्होंने एक पोस्ट (Hina Khan Instagram Post) किया था। हिना ने इंसानों को कातिल बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि लड़ाईयां, महामारियां, मौतें, जातिवाद, बलात्कार, बिमारियां और आपदाएं सबकुछ हमारे हाथ में होता है। हम कातिल हैं। इंसानियत खत्म हो चुकी है, मारना कोई नया नहीं है। अलग-अलग चीजों के लिए जानवरों को मारा जाता रहा है। प्रवासी मजदूरों और गरीबों को छोड़ दिया गया, उन्हें भूल गए। बच्चे मर गए और परिवार गायब हो गए। क्या हम अपराधी नहीं है? क्या हम बुरे नहीं है?