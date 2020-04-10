कोरोना वायरस के बीच हिना खान ने मांगी दुआ, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर हो रही है वायरल

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 10 Apr 2020, 06:13 PM IST
  • टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान (Hina Khan)। हिना खान इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं। अब हाल ही में उन्होंने एक तस्वीर शेयर की है।

नई दिल्ली: लॉकडाउन के चलते इन दिनों बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी सेलिब्रिटीज़ सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी एक्टिव हो गए हैं। कभी कोई खाना बनाते हुए अपनी वीडियो शेयर कर रहा है तो कोई साफ-सफाई करते हुए अपनी वीडियो साझा कर रहा है। उन्हीं में से एक हैं टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान (Hina Khan)। हिना खान इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं। अब हाल ही में उन्होंने एक तस्वीर शेयर की है।

हिना की ये तस्वीर नमाज पढ़ने के बाद की है। इस तस्वीर को हिना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी से शेयर की है। इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए हिना ने लिखा है- 'दुआओं में याद रखना।' हिना की ये तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है।

इससे पहले हिना ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक मजेदार वीडियो शेयर किया था। इसमें हिना खान अपने बैग्स की सफाई करती दिख रही हैं कि तभी उन्हें अपने एक बैग से कुछ सामान मिलता है और वो काफी इमोशनल हो जाती हैं। दरअसल, हिना को उनके बैग से फ्लाइट की पुरानी टिकट मिलती है। जिसे देखकर हिना खूब रोती हैं। इस सीन के दौरान बैकग्राउड में 'ना जाने कहां गए वो दिन' गाना भी बज रहा है। हिना की इस वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं।

Hina Khan hina khan video coronavirus