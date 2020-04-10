कोरोना वायरस के बीच हिना खान ने मांगी दुआ, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर हो रही है वायरल

View this post on Instagram

They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor Have a laugh ..🤣🤣🤣 Until We Spread our Wings Again .. So long !