महाभारत में कृष्णा के रोल को नीतीश भारद्वाज ने क्यों किया था मना? विदुर के रोल के लिए हुए थे कास्ट

Krishna's Makhan Chori - a Management lesson of bonding, sharing & team work; All the more required to defeat Corona Virus. Virus will attack or kill everyone irrespective of our faith, religion & Caste. So, why not fight it together as one NATION, as a TEAM ? The world is already looking at India for guidance on Corona precautionary measures. Let's lead the world & slowly march towards becoming the 'Vishwa Guru' again. #NitishSays #NitishBharadwaj #YogeshwarKrishna #Mahabharat