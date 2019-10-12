Indian Idol सीजन 11 आज रात से, शो शुरू होने से पहले सेट से VIRAL हुई तस्वीरें

Indian Idol 11 2019:Start Date, Judges, Host, Show Timing : Femous Singing Reality Show 'इंडियन आइडल' के Fans के लिए खबर है। इंडियन आइडल सीजन 11 ( Indian Idol 11 Season 11 ) Saturday 12 October यानी आज रात से शुरू होने जा रहा है। शो शनिवार और रविवार को टीवी पर दिखाया जाना है।
Indian Idol 11 2019:Start Date, Judges, Host, Show Timing : छोटे पर्दे का फेमस Singing Reality Show 'इंडियन आइडल' ( Indian Idol ) के फैंस के लिए खबर है। इंडियन आइडल सीजन 11 ( Indian Idol Season 11 ) शनिवार 12 अक्टूबर यानी आज रात से शुरू होने जा रहा है। शो शनिवार और रविवार को टीवी पर दिखाया जाना है।
लंबे समय से चल रहे शो इंडियन आइडल अब ब्रांड शो बन गया है जिसकी दीवानगी फैंस में काफी देखने को मिल रही है। साथ ही Singers के लिए भी यह शो खास है। शो को लगातार प्यार मिलने का नतीजा यह रहा कि आज शो का 11वां सीजन शुरू होने जा रहा है।
#IndianIdol11 Starts from Today!! आज रात 8 बजे से Sirf @sonytvofficial Par
शो में अनु मलिक ( Anu Malik ) बतौर जज हैं। अनु मलिक के साथ बॉलीवुड सिंगर नेहा कक्क्ड़ ( Neha kakkar ) और विशाल डडलानी ( Vishal Dadlani ) भी Judge की भूमिका निभाएंगे। बता दें, शो में अनु मलिक सबसे पुराने जज हैं। अनु मलिक ने साल 2004 में शुरू हुए इस शो के हर सीजन को जज किया है। शो के होस्ट उदित नारायण के बेटे आदित्य नारायण ( Aditya Narayan ) हैं।
Sometimes, audition rounds run late, and at about 1am, a chap comes out and says he wants to recite "daayleg" instead of sing. When that happens, exhaustion and madness combine and get a little trippy! 😆 #IndianIdol11 ka shubhaarambh, kal raat 8 baje se, sirf @sonytvofficial par.
शो को लेकर सेट से कई तस्वीरें भी VIRAL हो रही हैं। शो के जज अनु मलिक, नेहा कक्क्ड़ ने भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर इंडियन आइडल के सेट से तस्वीरें पोस्ट की है। फैंस के बीच तस्वीरों को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है।