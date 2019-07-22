'जमाई राजा' की एक्ट्रेस बनीं जुड़वा बच्चों की मां, सामने आई खूबसूरत तस्वीर और नाम

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have. ❤️❤️ “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class. “ Looking forward to seeing Sara in mummy and baby yoga soon, and yes it can be possible with twins! 👶🏻👶🏻😘