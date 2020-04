लॉकडाउन का असर: कपिल शर्मा शो के मेकर्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ऑडियंस के बिना ही घर से होगी शूटिंग

View this post on Instagram

Do u know this workout which @katrinakaif does for her #fitness ? 🤔 pls comment below #suryavanshi in #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comedy #fun #laughter #bollywood #movies #tv #television #weekend #sunday #sundayfunday #family #familytime #enjoy #enjoylife 🤗🥳🥳🥳🥳❤️