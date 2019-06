डांस इंडिया डांस : करीना के साथ जज बनेगा यह मशहूर पंजाबी रैपर, कंटेस्टेंट्स को लेकर कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram

@boscomartis sir and @therealkareenakapoor mam thank you for making me feel comfortable enough to sit next to you. My dreams have become bigger now. Can't wait to hear about your experiences and the lessons that will come along with them. I am honoured. Shukriya @zeetv . DILIN-MAX-RAFTAAR NAIR. #raa #raftaar #positive #blessed #peace #thankful #danceindiadance