कुलदीप सिंह ने अचानक सीरिलय 'विघ्नहर्ता गणेश' को कहा अलविदा, वीडियो शेयर कर मांगी माफी

To , all my viewers of vighanharta ganesha I am sorry that I left the show in a very abrupt way, life is all about moving ahead, I know you guys missing me so I am missing you too my ganesha family, even it was hard for me to leave the show like this as I spent almost three yrs with the show . I m getting msgs for the new vishnu , I request you all plz don’t judge anyone so early , don’t see actor in character , try to see character in actor, give him proper time I m sure he will do better then me .. I personally found him good as Vishnu . Good luck Lots of love @contiloepictures @sonytvofficial @vighnaharta_ganesh_fc @sonylivindia #kuldeepsingh #vighanhartaganesh #love #acceptance #vishnu #sorry