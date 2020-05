Manish Paul के नए गेम शो में दें सही जवाब और जीतें इनाम, क्या बोलती पब्लिक बना लोगों के मनोरंजन का क्रेंद

View this post on Instagram

This one is specially for her because she is SPECIAL...my mom loves it when i sing...she would say “mickey gaanaa suna de” aur bas i would start...be it home,any party or even in the middle of a market😜😜...toh aaj unke liye gaanaa toh banta tha...its all thanks to her that i have this confidence...thanks mummy for everything...hope the lockdown is over soon and i get to meet u...been some time now!! I have sooooo much to say but tujhe sab hai pata meri maa🤗🤗🤗🤗HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY @paulurmil Thanks @raghavsachar for this wonderful recreation man!!! U r just wonderful... @ushasachar aunty🤗🤗 #mp #song #mom #maa #happymothersday#blessed #aashirwaad #maakapyaar #noonelikeher