कश्मीरा ने किया अनु मलिक को सपोर्ट, कहा- जंगल में गुंड़ों ने किया पीछा तो ऐसे साबित हुए रियल हीरो

The Anu Mallik that I know I went to Indian Idol for the promotion of my film Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron and I met Anu Mallik sir after a long time. I was immediately transported back to a time when I had just begun my career in this industry couple of decades ago and Anuji and I were at the same show. Needless to say the crowd which was more than 15000 stormed the stage. The organisers packed us off in a car and sent us off. I was in the car with Anuji and we were chased by men on bikes. But after a few kms they gave up and went back. But my harrowing nightmare did not end here. We were passing through some forest and suddenly we saw roadblocks and I realised these must be some goons. Any other man or hero from our film would have panicked. Anuji turned out to be a true life hero for me that day and he instructed the driver to drive the car and not stop. He consoled me and told me nothing would happen to me and protected me For me that day a true hero was born. Anu Mallik. This Saturday you will see me thanking him when we do our integration on Indian Idol on Sony at 8 pm but this is my way of thanking him. For me Anu sir you have always and will always be a true life hero.