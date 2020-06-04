कोरोना पॉजिटिव Mohena Kumari और परिवार के लिए दोस्तों ने मांगी जल्द ठीक होने की दुआ

View this post on Instagram

I was staying away from news because I’ve been told to focus on my health and focus on happy things. But with the social media these days , staying away is pretty much impossible. Read about The Pregnant Elephant case. I hope GOD is holding his head in shame for creating humans. On behalf of each and every human on this planet I’d like to say SORRY to this planet , the animals on this planet , the good hearted people on this planet. I’m sorry that we are all so selfish , I’m sorry that we have had great teachers of peace like Gautam Buddha , Dalai Lama , Mahatma Gandhi and we have still not learnt anything. The rich don’t care or have any ambition to care , the poor don’t have the choice to care and things keep rolling just the way it has always been rolling. I have no sympathy for myself that I got coronavirus... I don’t even care if it consumes me. The world was doing just fine for millions of years without us. Yes I know we live in an Unjust world but even then I believe Nature’s Justice is way more just than the unjust , unfaithful , unlawful , fake human justice. Mks #allivesmatter #pregnantelephant #shame #shameonhumanity