शादी में घूंघट पर ट्रोल होने वाली अभिनेत्री मोहिना कुमारी ससुराल में रानियों की तरह कर रहीं राज, तस्वीरें देखें

View this post on Instagram

Frederique Constant Automatic Double Heart Beat Round Frederique Constant unveils its new pieces within the Ladies Automatic collection introducing five new models adorned with diamonds, heart-pattern embossing and new metal bracelets according to each model. Comfortable to wear, lightweight and easy to read, the collection pays tribute to the beauty and charm of femininity with utmost attention to detail. @frederiqueconstant_india @frederiqueconstant Picture Credit @suyeshrawat 🖤