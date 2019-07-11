छुट्टियां मनाने निकली थी 'तारक मेहता..' की बबीता, रास्ते में हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सामने आई बुरी खबर

View this post on Instagram

This was DAY 1 of the climb. 🏔. . . With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. . . I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. . . But you can never be prepared for everything . And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn’t count before the climb. But the mountain taught me. . . The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. . And that’s when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset . . . Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain. . . This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. . . I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. . . I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. . . Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO ❤️ and not without with the team of @kiliwarriors . . #Tanzania #Kilimanjaro #travel #expedition #whyihike