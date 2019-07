View this post on Instagram

You've got to be like a fan at your show, just wild out. We make eye contact. We get in the crowd and kick it with 'em, stage dive, mosh. We make 'em laugh. We go out there and turn up, have fun. There's no set list; We don't have rehearsals. We just Revel:):) . @anitahassanandani #nachbaliye9 #ReddyToDance #shaadikerighteffects @starplus @banijayasia