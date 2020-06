Neha Kakkar बर्थडे से पहले फैंस को देने वाली एक बड़ा उपहार, बचपन की तस्वीरों के शेयरकर बताई दिल की बात

View this post on Instagram

Swipe Right for Expectations V/S Reality 😄 From the sets of #JinkeLiye ♥️ . #NehaKakkar . Outfit: @fairytale.dresses . Styled by @stylebysugandhasood Makeup: @vibhagusain . Earpiece: @rimayu07 . Photography: @piyushmehraofficial . #NehuDiaries