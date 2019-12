कीकू शारदा, गौरव गेरा ने छोटी हाइट को लेकर उड़ाया नेहा कक्कड़ का मजाक, भड़की सिंगर ने कहा - शर्म करो

View this post on Instagram

This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ? Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion 😐 #nehakakkar