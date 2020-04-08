लॉकडाउन के बीच पारस और माहिरा लोगों की मदद करने पहुंचे, जरूरतमंदों को दिया खाना

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 08 Apr 2020, 08:05 PM IST
लॉकडाउन के बीच पारस और माहिरा लोगों की मदद करने पहुंचे, जरूरतमंदों को दिया खाना

  • पारस (Paras Chhabra) और माहिरा (Mahira Sharma) ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटा खाना
  • लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) के बीच लोगों की मदद करने पहुंचे
  • WHO की गाइडलान्स फॉलो कर दिया खाना

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन लगा हुआ है ऐसे में कई मजदूर लोगों को भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसी को लेकर कई सेलेब्स जरूरतमंदों को खाना बांट रहे हैं जिसमें अब पारस और माहिरा ने भी इसमें एक कदम बढ़ाया है। दोनों ने मिलकर WHO की गाइडलाइन्स को फॉलो करते हुए फूड पैकेट बांटे।

पारस छाबड़ा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो और माहिरा शर्मा दोनों लोगों को बारी-बारी से खाने का सामान बांट रहे हैं। पारस ने पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा- आखिरकार हमने मदद करने का फैसला लिया। मास्क पहनकर और सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग को बरकरार रखते हुए।

माहिरा ने पोस्ट कर लिखा है- आप लोग समझ रहे होंगे कि वीडियो पोस्ट करके हमने दिखावा किया है लेकिन हमने इसे लोगों की मदद करने का मैसेज देने के लिए पोस्ट किया है। हम जल्द ही इस मुश्किल से बाहर निकलेंगे। हम सब साथ हैं।

