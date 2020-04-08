लॉकडाउन के बीच पारस और माहिरा लोगों की मदद करने पहुंचे, जरूरतमंदों को दिया खाना

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन लगा हुआ है ऐसे में कई मजदूर लोगों को भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसी को लेकर कई सेलेब्स जरूरतमंदों को खाना बांट रहे हैं जिसमें अब पारस और माहिरा ने भी इसमें एक कदम बढ़ाया है। दोनों ने मिलकर WHO की गाइडलाइन्स को फॉलो करते हुए फूड पैकेट बांटे।
So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the under privileged with the guide lines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing 😊@officialmahirasharma #paraschhabra #actor #bollywood #biggboss #films #television #corona #entertainment #stayhome #pandemic #covid19 #narendramodi #primeminister #initiative #candles #light #biggboss13 #colors #abrakadabra
पारस छाबड़ा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो और माहिरा शर्मा दोनों लोगों को बारी-बारी से खाने का सामान बांट रहे हैं। पारस ने पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा- आखिरकार हमने मदद करने का फैसला लिया। मास्क पहनकर और सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग को बरकरार रखते हुए।
We do understand most of you think it is showoff and we respect your views. Even we believe that donation is something we do from our heart and there shouldn’t be any evidence of the same. But honestly it was an genuine effort to motivate people to do their bit in these trying times. We are all in this together guys. We have a shared purpose. That’s all we would want to say right now. Stay positive and stay safe! We will get through this...together! @parasvchhabrra
माहिरा ने पोस्ट कर लिखा है- आप लोग समझ रहे होंगे कि वीडियो पोस्ट करके हमने दिखावा किया है लेकिन हमने इसे लोगों की मदद करने का मैसेज देने के लिए पोस्ट किया है। हम जल्द ही इस मुश्किल से बाहर निकलेंगे। हम सब साथ हैं।