कोरोना से डरी प्रेग्नेंट एक्ट्रेस कोख में पल रहे बच्चे को कह रही- कुछ दिन और वहां टिके रहो

Dear baby, just hang in there for a few more days. The world outside is going crazy! I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that you’re so strong already 💪 and you’ll be born into a world which is learning a whole new way of living, which isn’t a bad thing. Also know that you’re celebrated each day. Every kick, roll and movement within is noticed and adored. I hope you’re feeling all the love 🥰 I feel for other mamas who are in this situation - a pregnancy full of uncertainty and added anxiety. But remember, we are all together in this and together we can do it all 👊 #babybump #quarantinelife #9monthspregnant #thistooshallpass🙏