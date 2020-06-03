रामायण' की सीता Deepika Chikhalia ने शेयर की अपनी हनीमून फोटो, बताया कैसे मिली अपने Real राम से..

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 03:41 PM IST
  • दीपिका चिखलिया(Deepika Chikhalia) ने शेयर की शादी की तस्वीरे
  • सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल

नई दिल्ली। रामायण (Ramayan) में सीता के किरदार से हर घरों में बसने वाली दीपिका चिखलिया (Dipika Chikhlia) शादी के बाद से भले ही लाइमलाइट की दुनिया से दूर हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन वो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। इन दिनों एक्ट्रेस अपने रामायण से जुड़े किस्से कहानियों को लेकर काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। लेकिन इन दिनों इनकी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई है जो काफी वायरल हो रही है। हाल ही में दीपिका (dipika chikhalia honeymoon photo) ने अपनी हनीमून की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। शादी की तस्वीरो में दीपिका काफी खूबसूरत नजर आ रहीं है।

I ,continue ...this is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon) , we had taken a trip to Switzerland..He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding ,I did not take even a minute to tell him ...it’s Switzerland .. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ...so after 2 days of wedding and reception which was on the following day .we flew to delhi .i had to attend parliament for a day ,and from there we flew to Switzerland..did a lot cities ..Zurich ,, zermott .. ,st Morris Geneva Interlaken ... cannot remember which city we took this pic from mostly, I think it’s stmoritz ,It’s a known for ski Ing ..people come from all over the world for that sport out there ,flew back ,stopped over for a couple of days in London and then back home to start a new life ... life continues ...I continue ....time flies ...while we making memories time stops for no one #love#life#marraige #lovehappens #time#honeymoon #honeymoondestination #Family #Home #Children #instagram

दीपिका चिखलिया (Dipika Chikhlia share photo)ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शादी की थ्रोबैक तस्वीर शेयर की हैं। जिसमें वो अपने पति हेमंत टोपीवाला के साथ बर्फ से ढके पहाड़ों पर सैर करते नजर आ रही हैं। दोनों की ये बेहद खूबसूरत तसवीर है।

एक्ट्रेस (Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Pic) ने तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, 'यह शादी (हनीमून) के बाद मेरी छुट्टी की एक तस्वीर है। हम स्विट्जरलैंड की यात्रा पर गए थे। जब मेरे पति ने मुझसे पूछा कि तुम कहां जाना चाहोगी तो मैंने बिना समय लिए स्विट्जरलैंड का नाम किया, क्योंकि मुझे हमेशा से ये शहर सपनों का शहर लगा है'।'

एक्ट्रेस ने बताया, शादी और रिसेप्शन के दो दिनों के बाद हम स्विट्जरलैंड के लिए रवाना हो गए। इस तस्वीर के बारे में दीपिका चिखलिया ने बताया कि यह तस्वीर स्विट्जरलैंड के सेंट मोरित्ज की है.
(Dipika Chikhlia instagram Pic) इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शादी की तस्वीरो को शेयर करते हुए दीपिका चिखलिया ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा था, 'मैं सोच रही थी कि मै आपको बता दूं कि मैं अपने रियल राम से कैसे मिली, मैं अपने रियल लाइफ के राम से एक एड की शूटिंग के दौरान मिली थी।

दीपिका ने आगे लिखा, 'सिर्फ 2 घंटे की मुलाकात में ही हम लोग एक दूसरे को दिल दे बैठे थे। और दोनो ने अपने-अपने घर जाकर बता दिया कि हमने अपने लिए लाइफ पार्टनर ढूंढ लिया है।29 जनवरी को मेरे जन्मदिन पर हमारा रोका हुआ। इसके बाद उसी साल हमारी शादी हो गई।'

