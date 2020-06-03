रामायण' की सीता Deepika Chikhalia ने शेयर की अपनी हनीमून फोटो, बताया कैसे मिली अपने Real राम से..

View this post on Instagram

I ,continue ...this is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon) , we had taken a trip to Switzerland..He had asked me were for you want to travel after the wedding ,I did not take even a minute to tell him ...it’s Switzerland .. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow ...so after 2 days of wedding and reception which was on the following day .we flew to delhi .i had to attend parliament for a day ,and from there we flew to Switzerland..did a lot cities ..Zurich ,, zermott .. ,st Morris Geneva Interlaken ... cannot remember which city we took this pic from mostly, I think it’s stmoritz ,It’s a known for ski Ing ..people come from all over the world for that sport out there ,flew back ,stopped over for a couple of days in London and then back home to start a new life ... life continues ...I continue ....time flies ...while we making memories time stops for no one #love#life#marraige #lovehappens #time#honeymoon #honeymoondestination #Family #Home #Children #instagram