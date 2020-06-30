‘ससुराल सिमर का’ के एक्टर Manish Raisinghan ने कोरोना के बीच इन हालातों ने कुछ यूं की शादी.. देखें Videos और Photos

View this post on Instagram

Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega 😈 shadi? Me? Hahaha But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid 😈😈😈 me 😈😈😈. God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter* Welcome to #sanman @sangeitachauhaan A big big Thank you to everyone for making being a part of this joy and exponentially grow it by carrying it in ur hearts. Thank you to all the media houses for making this a celebration all around. Thank you all for being a support and blessing always and now enthusiastically participating in this wedding in every capacity you all can and help me make my lady feel special.... thank you to each one of u who is reading this and blessing us. Love u all... #thankyou #gratitude #sangeitachauhaan #manishraisinghan #sanman