By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 30 Jun 2020, 07:52 PM IST
‘ससुराल सिमर का’ के एक्टर Manish Raisinghan ने कोरोना के बीच इन हालातों ने कुछ यूं की शादी.. देखें Videos और Photos
Manish Raisinghan Sangeita Chauhaan Wedding

टीवी सीरियल ससुराल सिमर (Sasural Simar Ka) फेम मनीष रायसिंघन (Manish Raisinghan) और एक श्रृंगार स्वाभिमान फेम संगीता चौहान (Sangeita Chauhaan) ने 30 जून को मुंबई के गुरुद्वारे में शादी कर ली। दोनों की फोटोज और वीडियोज़ सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो (Manish Sangeita photos viral) रहे हैं।

नई दिल्ली | टीवी सीरियल ससुराल सिमर (Sasural Simar Ka) फेम मनीष रायसिंघन (Manish Raisinghan) और एक श्रृंगार स्वाभिमान फेम संगीता चौहान (Sangeita Chauhaan) ने 30 जून को मुंबई के गुरुद्वारे में शादी कर ली। कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के बीच शादी जैसा फैसला लेना बहुत ही मुश्किल होता है लेकिन दो प्यार करने वालों को भला कौन सी मुसीबत रोक सकती है। मनीष और संगीता ने बड़ी सावधानी के साथ सात फेरे ले (Manish Raisinghan Sangeita Chauhaan Wedding) लिए। दोनों की फोटोज और वीडियोज़ सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो (Manish Sangeita photos viral) रहे हैं। फैंस मनीष और संगीता को खूब बधाईयां दे रहे हैं। महामारी के बीच दोनों ने इस तरह का फैसला अचानक से लिया। मनीष ने बताया कि उन्होंने ये फैसला इतनी जल्दी क्यों लिया।

Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega 😈 shadi? Me? Hahaha But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid 😈😈😈 me 😈😈😈. God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter* Welcome to #sanman @sangeitachauhaan A big big Thank you to everyone for making being a part of this joy and exponentially grow it by carrying it in ur hearts. Thank you to all the media houses for making this a celebration all around. Thank you all for being a support and blessing always and now enthusiastically participating in this wedding in every capacity you all can and help me make my lady feel special.... thank you to each one of u who is reading this and blessing us. Love u all... #thankyou #gratitude #sangeitachauhaan #manishraisinghan #sanman

मनीष और संगीता की शादी (Manish Sangeita wedding) में सिर्फ गिनती के लोग ही शामिल हुए। यहां तक कि अपने माता-पिता को भी शामिल नहीं कर पाए। तस्वीरों से देखा जा सकता है कि मनीष और संगीता ने एक ही रंग पिंग कलर का परिधान पहना है। सबसे अहम बात ये कि दोनों ने मास्क (Manish Sangeita mask wedding) लगाकर ही सात फेरे लिए। इस शादी में दोनों के भाई-बहन शामिल हुए थे।

मनीष ने स्पॉटबॉय के साथ बातचीत में बताया कि ये फैसला मैंने बहुत जल्दी में लिया। मेरी मां की तबीयत ठीक नहीं रहती है इसलिए हमने फैसला किया था कि हम उनके बिना ही शादी कर लेंगे। मेरे पिता ने एक दिन मजाक में कहा था कि तू शादी कर लें तो बस मेरे दिमाग में ये बात रह गई। मैंने सोचा क्यों नहीं। मैंने संगीता को फोन किया और अपने मां-पिता से मेरे पैरेंट्स की बात कराने को कहा। वीडियो कॉल में सब फिक्स हुआ और हमने शादी कर ली।

बता दें कि मनीष और संगीता एक दूसरे को दो साल से डेट कर रहे थे। दोनों की मुलाकात सीरियल एक श्रृंगार स्वाभिमान के दौरान हुई थी।

