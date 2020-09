Gangs Of Filmistaan: शिल्पा शिंदे ने ईमेल किए सार्वजनिक, कहा- ड्रामा बंद करो

View this post on Instagram

Dear, Preeti/Neeti @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too I’ve also received flowers & a note stating “Get well soon and missing you at the sets”. Hence kindly stop this drama. I’ve been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So atleast what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all. It is a male dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don’t understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let’s not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let’s end this on positive note. P.S. Screenshot of Mail Sent on 29th Aug 2020.. Swap~ @starbharat